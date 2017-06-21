Armenian president congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the National Holiday of the United Kingdom, the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory address to Her Majesty the Queen, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian president congratulates the Queen, the Royal Family and the people of Britain on the National Holiday.

“The Republic of Armenia greatly values the development of the diverse cooperation with the United Kingdom. The 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Armenia and Britain, which is marked this year, is a good occasion to re-evaluate the path which we passed jointly and reaffirm our commitments to deepen and enhance our interstate relations and friendship between the peoples.

I am sure, that your rich experience of decades of leadership gives additional confidence and strength to the British people in contributing to the further prosperity of the UK and resisting modern challenges”, the president said in the letter.

President Serzh Sargsyan also visited the UK Ambassador’s residence in Yerevan, congratulated Ambassador H.E. Judith Farnworth and the Embassy staff.

Mentioning that the government and people of the UK faced several challenges lately, and together with the UK Armenia experienced sorrow regarding the tragic events, the president wished that this day becomes a new start for the UK, and that all future processes bring only good to the country and its citizens.

The president and the ambassador discussed the future steps for developing the partnership and strengthening the bilateral Armenian-British ties. The UK Ambassador said Britain is willing to continue supporting the reforms in Armenia.