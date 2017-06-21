Artsakh is part of Europe, says Armenian lawmaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the foreign relations committee of Armenia’s Parliament Mr. Armen Ashotyan held a meeting on June 21 with Joris Poschet, member of the Belgian Senate.

Ashotyan expressed hope that the existing friendly ties between the new Armenian Parliament and Belgium’s Parliament will continue to proceed in a spirit of cooperation, in the context of active interactions between partner committees and partnership between inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

The sides touched upon the Armenia-EU relations, the significance and role of the signing of Armenia-EU new comprehensive agreement, which is planned to be signed during the Brusells summit.

In this context, Ashotyan mentioned that Armenia remains adherent, like always, to its commitments under the European partnership and will continue to actively participate in initiatives aimed at boosting European democracy.

Speaking about the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ashotyan said the regular Azerbaijani ceasefire violations derail the negotiations process and the atmosphere of trust in the region, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences.

In the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Armen Ashotyan mentioned that Artsakh is a part of Europe, a state which has mastered European democratic values, the people of which have earned the right to manage their own destiny.

Issues related to future cooperation were also discussed.