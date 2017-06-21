Official music video for ‘The Promise’ released on World Refugee Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Renowned rock musician Chris Cornell’s official music video for ‘The Promise’ Armenian Genocide themed movie has been released on June 20, the World Refugee Day, reports Armenpress.

The video depicts some exciting scenes on refugees living in different parts of the world. The photos of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide are included in the video preparation works, as well as there are photos from a rally dedicated to 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide organized in US.

At the end of the video it is mentioned that the musician donates all proceeds from ‘The Promise’ song to assist children and refugees.

Lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave Chris Cornell passed away on May 17 at the age of 52. Cornell wrote and performed ‘The Promise’ song for the eponymous movie on the Armenian Genocide. Speaking about the movie , he said: “That was one of the things that was important to me, was not just telling a century-old story, but telling that story because it's happening today”.