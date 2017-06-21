Government’s action plan based on vision to have safe, fair and smart Armenia – PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government is well aware of the expectations the public has and takes into account them in its actions, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the discussion of the Government’s action plan in the Parliament on June 21, reports Armenpress.

“We clearly imagine our present, we know what problems and opportunities we have. We also have a clear vision for future, we know what must be changed. We present a substantial program”, the PM said.

Armenia is a small country with few resources, and most of its borders are closed. “Armenia is a landlocked country, and only two out of its four borders are open. Our country faces regional challenges which are threat to our security. In this context the issue of safe development, formation of legal-political and military stable guarantees of Armenia and Artsakh is vital. We face challenges on protecting our borders. Therefore, we need to continue developing our military capacities by ensuring the combat readiness of the Armed Forces, the constant improvement and modernization, as well as modern arms. I don’t say all these to disappoint you. We clearly imagine the reality. There are countries that initially were in worst conditions, however, they managed to reach better conditions over the course of time. The key to make our country prosperous and rich is in our hands. We will succeed if we dedicate ourselves to our work, educate and work hard”, the PM said.

Karen Karapetyan said achieving the goals will depend on the quality of their work and the public reaction. “We do not avoid responsibility. This program reflects our imagination and vision of our country’s development for the upcoming 5 years. It also creates basis for our country’s long-term development. The program is based on the vision to have safe, fair and smart Armenia”, he said.

He also presented the targets of the action plan – 5% GDP growth, increase of average salary by 25%, ensuring significant export growth rates, reaching export share of goods and services in GDP to 40-45%, poverty reduction by 12%.