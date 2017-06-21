Armenia’s economy minister holds meeting with IMF delegation

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Suren Karayan – Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments held a meeting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives.

Teresa Daban Sanchez - Resident Representative for Armenia introduced Yulia Ustyugova, who will replace her in the position after two months.

Ustyugova presented the expectations of her activity in Armenia, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The IMF officials discussed the directions of further cooperation with the minister.

Karayan underscored that he is ready to enhance cooperation with the IMF, saying “All directions which the IMF cooperates with Armenia, have direct impact on our economy – fiscal, monetary-credit policy, improvement of business environment and others. I am interested that our cooperation becomes closer”.

The minister also welcomed Ustyugova and expressed conviction that productive partnership will take place.

The IMF representatives inquired about the economic components of the government’s action plan.

The minister briefed on the main economic targets and goals, which are at the basis of the program.