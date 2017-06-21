Artsakh Defense Army denies Azerbaijani report on sabotage infiltration attempt

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh denied the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report according to which the Armenian side made a sabotage infiltration attempt, press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry told Armenpress.

The Ministry’s statement says: “The statement released by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on June 21 according to which a sabotage infiltration attempt was prevented and an Armenian soldier has been captured is another disinformation.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic announces that the Defense Army didn’t carry out such operation. Moreover, when punitive actions are carried out to curb the adversary, their painful consequences do not make them wait long. Just by spreading a statement with such content the Azerbaijani armed forces recorded another ‘victory’ in virtual space and tried to present what they desire instead of reality”.