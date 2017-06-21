Agramunt’s impeachment expected in heated PACE summer sitting

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming June 26-30 sitting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is expected to be heated.

During the very first plenary session, PACE lawmakers are expected to impeach President Pedro Agramunt, if he doesn’t resign.

Naira Zohrabyan, Armenia’s delegate to PACE said she doesn’t think that Agramunt will indeed resign, therefore the most humiliating scenario will happen for the latter: lawmakers will declare impeachment, an opportunity which was only recently granted to the PACE lawmakers with amendments to the rules of procedure.

“During the April sitting, the PACE bureau passed a decision whereby Pedro Agramunt is no longer the president and cannot act on behalf of the assembly, however on June 7 Agramunt addressed a letter to PACE Secretary and political groups, attempting to argue that the bureau’s decision contradicts the PACE rules of procedure. I assume that Agramunt doesn’t intend to keep his word and resign. During the April sitting’s EPP political group session, the chair said on his behalf that Agramunt will resign during the June sitting. However, judging by the letters addressed to different instances, I assume that he won’t resign, and this means that the second scenario will take place: the most humiliating scenario for Agramunt”, Zohrabyan said.

Zohrabyan says she doesn’t understand why Agramunt is trying to escalate the situation, since it is clear that just like lawmakers didn’t allow him to take the floor and chair the session, this time they won’t allow him moreover, because the bureau decided that he is no longer authorized to act on behalf of PACE.

“I assume he is simply trying to defame this structure, because he is already an outgoing president. I think that the most scandalous episode of the upcoming sitting will be Agramunt’s impeachment”, Zohrabyan said.

Speaking on other issues of the plenary session’s agenda, Zohrabyan said it is rather wide, with quite serious issues included – namely parliamentary control regarding corruption manifestations, as well as issues related to the cooperation of parliamentarians with investigative journalists for uncovering corruption.

Thorbjørn Jagland – Secretary General of the Council of Europe will deliver a report at the session, and lawmakers will have the chance to address questions to him.

There are serious reports in the assembly’s committee’s as well, which will be principled and important for the Armenian delegations.

“Numerous important reports are included in the committees’ agendas, regarding both refugees and internally displaced people in frozen conflict zones. It is going to be a rather busy sitting, and the Armenian delegation will depart for this sitting with a new staff”, she said.

Asked whether the agenda of the session includes issues where the Armenian delegates will be able to raise the recent Azerbaijani escalation acts in the Artsakh line of contact, Zohrabyan said “These issues will naturally be discussed in the political groups. Essentially, in the plenary session such issues aren’t included, however we always raise this issue in the political groups. Azerbaijani delegates also regularly touch upon this issue”, she said, adding that the European lawmakers don’t very actively get involved in the discussion of this issue, because they understand that this isn’t the platform where these issues will be solved”.

The summer sitting of PACE will be held in Strasbourg, France June 26-30.