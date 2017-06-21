LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.25% to $1899.50, copper price down by 0.19% to $5699.00, lead price up by 0.14% to $2140.00, nickel price up by 0.50% to $9045.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $19675.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $2572.00, molybdenum price down by 8.57% to $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.86% to $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.