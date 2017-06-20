Armenian Cabinet to be able to achieve its program goals – Karen Karapetyan assures his party members

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia presented the new Cabinet Program to his party members headed by the President of Armenia and the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

After the meeting head of the RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told the reporters that the Premier touched upon the details of the Cabinet Program and on behalf of the Cabinet members and himself assured that the goals of the program are achievable. “All the spheres are encompassed in the Cabinet Program in detail. A predictable, realistic, and ambitious Program with precise timetable of measures has been presented. On behalf of his team and himself the Premier confidently expresses readiness to bring the Action Plan into life and achieve the numerical indexes presented in the Plan”, “Armenpress” reports Baghdasaryan saying. He added that the new Program differs from the previous ones in its nature.

The head of the RPA parliamentary faction expressed confidence that after 5 years Armenia will be like the one presented on paper at the moment. “We will have growing Armenia”, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan introduced on June 19 the Government Program for 2017-2022, which features large-scale reforms aimed at ensuring Armenia’s sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the Program is based on the President’s message, the principles and programs of the pre-election coalition agreement as signed by the Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, as well as a wide variety of progressive ideas circulating in society.

The individual is the program’s main concern, while the citizens’ initiative and active participation in the reform process is considered to be the key to success. The Government Program is based on the vision of building a safe, fair, free and intelligent Armenia.

According to Vache Gabrielyan, each section of the program addresses the problems identified over the past 9 months while the Government tried to diagnose the existing challenges and find practical solutions to them. The Program seeks to build on those initiatives implemented during the past 9 months, as well as outline the complex of those long-term development objectives that the Government is going to implement over the next 5 years within the specified time frames.

The Program clearly states the goals and the vision of the Government in foreign policy and security issues, namely to build up closer relationship between free and independent Armenia and Artsakh, as well as to ensure Armenia’s security as a prerequisite for economic development.

The Program consists of 4 main sections: public governance and legal system, foreign policy and defense, economic progress and social issues. Each section contains a list of reforms and accurate timelines as proposed by individual agencies to ensure the long term development of our country.