President of Artsakh receives rector of Armenian State Pedagogical University

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatour Abovyan at the head of the university's rector Rouben Mirzakhanyan.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, arange of issues related to the education of teaching cadres in Artsakh and cooperation between the Armenian State Pedagogical University and the Artsakh State University were on the discussion agenda.