“Armenpress” news agency automates uploading of economic news

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. “Armenpress” news agency has automated the uploading of economic news repeated every day. From now on robots will upgrade the news about currency exchange rates, stock exchanges, prices of precious and non-ferrous metals and oil prices, “Armenpress” reports Director of the news agency Aram Ananyan informed during “Tvapatum 2017” conference.

“In quantitative terms our content has become richer and the preparation of the materials has become faster, while the automation ensures the translation into three languages – 7 materials in each language. In a way we can say we produce 21 materials daily by one click”, Aram Ananyan said.

In the words of the director of the agency, the automation of the economic news creates added value for the editorial and the readers. The reporters will spend the time they save as a result of the automation on analytical articles, investigations or interviews.

“There is always demand among media consumers for creative approaches which cannot be ensured by the robots. We do not do this to cut the number of the journalists, instead we give them free time to prepare quality materials”, Ananyan said.

In the words of Aram Ananyan, there is already positive feedback and if this pilot project is a success, they will also automate statistical data and the illustration of their comparisons, since media future unavoidably leads on that path.