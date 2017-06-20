Russian media reports on Armenian citizen's death in Sochi RTA - Armenian Consul clarifies the information

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. 42-year old citizen of Armenia died in a road traffic accident in Russia’s Sochi on June 20, “Armenpress” reports the press service of the Krasnodar Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informs. The accident took place at about 03:30 at night.

According to preliminary information, a “Mercedes” and a “Renault” collide. The driver of the “Renault”, 42-year old Armenian citizen, as well as the passenger have died. The driver of the “Mercedes” has been injured.

The Police are trying to find out the circumstances of the crash.

MFA Armenia informed “Armenpress” that the Armenian Consul in Sochi clarifies the information.