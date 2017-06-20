Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-17


YEREVAN, 20 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 480.54 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.14 drams to 536.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.14 drams to 8.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.78 drams to 610.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 133.80 drams to 19283.57 drams. Silver price down by 1.68 drams to 257.55 drams. Platinum price down by 93.27 drams to 14182.84 drams.



