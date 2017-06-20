Armenia’s PM holds meeting with UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM said this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom, adding that over the past years a rich experience of cooperation has been collected. PM Karapetyan highly appreciated the UK’s assistance provided to Armenia aimed at implementing economic and democratic reforms, stating that the Armenian Government is interested in expanding the cooperation especially in economy field. Thereafter, the PM touched upon the steps on improving business environment and the government’s new action plan. Karen Karapetyan highlighted that the government’s new action plan specifies Armenia’s development paths and vision.

In her turn, Ambassador Judith Margaret Farnworth said the UK is interested in cooperating with Armenia’s Government at concrete directions and informed that the assistance increasing program on Armenia’s judicial reforms, anti-corruption fight has already been approved. The Ambassador added that the British companies are greatly interested in making investments in Armenia’s industry and energy fields. She expressed hope business contracts will be signed based on the meetings held between the 17 Armenian and 100 British IT companies in March, adding that already concrete steps are being taken on this path.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to the involvement of British capital and business management culture in the upcoming programs in Armenia and stated that the Government is ready to establish active mutual partnership at concrete directions.