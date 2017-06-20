Legislative framework must be prepared for having EU visa-free regime - Piotr Świtalski

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The issue of visa regime liberalization of Armenia with the European Union is on the agenda, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said at meeting with reporters on June 20, which was also attended by Ambassadors of Italy and Bulgaria to Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The visa facilitation experience is very positive, but we need to accept that it will not happen in the coming days. The issue is on the agenda, no one removed it from the agenda. It is another thing how Armenians should prepare for that dialogue, whether it is not the time to start preparing a legislative framework for this purpose. This must be a demonstration of honest interest. You need to prepare laws, import procedures if you think about visa liberalization”, the EU Ambassador said.

In this context, he brought the examples of Georgia and Ukraine, stating that in 2013 both countries made a decision and now they can use it. Piotr Świtalski stated that he has always supported the visa-free regime since he considers Armenia as part of the European enlarged family.