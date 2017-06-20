There are a number of investment programs between Armenia and Egypt – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is very promising from economic perspective at different spheres, Tareq Maaty, Ambassador of Egypt to Armenia, told Armenpress.

He said he had an honor to attend the meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister and Ambassadors during which many ambitious programs on economic development were presented.

“I think Armenia has great potential to achieve economic success and attract foreign investments. We had a joint program with Armenia in pharmaceuticals field. We welcome this and are open for cooperation. There are great chances to increase trade turnover between the two countries. We have certain investments from Armenians of Egypt”, the Ambassador said, adding that there are many investment programs from Egyptians. According to him, the role of the Embassy and the government is to assist the business.

“Our goal is to show a political will, and when the businessmen meet, they start to better understand each other”, the Egyptian Ambassador said.