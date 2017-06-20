Armenian parliament speaker receives Ambassador of UK

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received on June 20 Judith Farnworth, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia.



As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the Ambassador, Ara Babloyan talked with pain about the terrorist attacks that occurred in London during the last one month, which caused numerous casualties.

The Speaker of the Armenian parliament noted: “Armenia strictly condemns the crimes committed against mankind by the terrorist groupings and highlights the unification of the international community’s efforts for fight to eradicate that evil.”

Ara Babloyan documented with satisfaction that the bilateral agenda of the relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom is gradually expanding, recording the activation of the Armenian-British political contacts and cooperation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia highly assessed the activities of the British Council in Armenia, due to which numerous educational and cultural programmes are implemented in our country, promoting the strengthening of the Armenian-British relations.

Ara Babloyan has stated that Armenia goes on developing democracy, protection of human rights, being part of the civilized community fighting for peace and democracy in the world.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh problem, Ara Babloyan thanked the Ambassador for the position of the United Kingdom over that issue and noted that Armenia is resolute to solve the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Ara Babloyan documented: “As a doctor I mostly highlight the human life and feel pain, when in peaceful conditions, young people die during the ceasefire. This is inadmissible in the 21st century and in the civilized world.”

Judith Farnworth, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Armenia congratulated Ara Babloyan on being elected the Speaker of the parliament.

The Ambassador noted that the United Kingdom has great experience of parliamentary government and can support Armenia in developing the mechanism of parliamentary oversight and strengthening democracy.

Judith Farnworth expressed her condolences on the death of the four servicemen, who died on the frontline in recent days, noting that those young people’s death is really painful and inadmissible in war and ceasefire conditions. In this context Mrs Farnworth has stated that the United Kingdom supports the approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group and sees the solution of the conflict exclusively through negotiations.

The Ambassador has stated that the countries cannot choose their geographical position, but can choose their future: the steps being taken in direction of democracy, protection of human rights, and freedom of speech are visible in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the issues regarding the parliamentary system of government, the development of democracy in our country and the Armenian-British parliamentary cooperation.