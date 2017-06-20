Parliament Speaker Babloyan visits wounded Artsakh soldier Myasnik Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan visited Malayan Ophthalmological Center on June 20, where soldier Myasnik Hovhannisyan, who had been wounded in Artsakh, undergoes treatment, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan got interested in the wounded soldier’s health condition, talked to him, wishing him speedy recovery.

The doctors presented the treatment procedure and the results of the wounded soldier.