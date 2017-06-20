‘We feel Armenia’s support in fight against terrorism’ – Ambassador of Egypt

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Tareq Maaty, Ambassador of Egypt to Armenia, says Armenia assists Egypt in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

In an interview with Armenpress, the Ambassador commented on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement according to which the Armenian citizens visiting Egypt were advised not to leave the resorts without necessity. The Ambassador said this statement is understandable, adding that the Armenain government has the right to protect its citizens.

“Such statements are not new, the warning remains in force for a long time. From security perspective, we have reached certain progress in anti-terrorism fight, which we believe we do on behalf of the whole international community. We feel support from Armenia in our fight against terrorism and highly appreciate it. I can understand that statement, and I hope the situation will change soon and everything will be good”, the Ambassador said, adding the regular flights from Armenia to Egypt and vice versa will prove that Egypt is safe, and people will change their opinion.