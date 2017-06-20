Azerbaijan does not have enough resource to launch large-scale war – political scientist

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan understands that it has no resource for launching large-scale war and even achieve success, this has been proved by a number of operations, political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan told reporters on June 20, reports Armenpress.

According to him, after the April war Azerbaijan was also deprived of the opportunity to exploit key political factors, plus also the country’s domestic problems.

“Azerbaijan doesn’t have sufficient resources. Being well prepared during the April war Azerbaijan didn’t manage to run the military operations so that they will turn into a large-scale war and will solve certain issues. This year as well sabotage infiltration attempts were made, however, they were quickly prevented and the perpetrators were eliminated. Azerbaijan understands that in these circumstances of balance of forces they are unable to launch large-scale war and achieve success. In addition, there are also domestic problems which are quite many, starting from economic problems up to problems in the army which are displayed by controversies between the defense minister and the chief of the general staff”, the political scientist said.

He said Azerbaijan wants war, however, there are many hindering factors. After the April war Azerbaijan has been deprived of the chance to exploit many important political factors.

The political scientist said at the moment he doesn’t see danger of launching large-scale war. In case of Azerbaijan there is a discrepancy between desire and opportunity.