Azerbaijani’s link any made-up story to Armenians – defense ministry on alleged booby trap

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of Azerbaijan continues to attribute any absurd fictional thing or discoveries to Armenians. This is proved by the statement of Azerbaijan’s state border patrol, which said that allegedly an RPG 7, which was found on the banks of the Araks River, belonged to Armenians.

“Whatever the Azerbaijani’s make up or find, they must definitely link it to Armenians”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The Azerbaijani statement said that allegedly the grenade launcher was tied to a tree branch, similar to a booby trap.