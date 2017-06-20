Serious works must be done in Gulf countries to ensure constant interest on Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. It’s necessary to ensure a constant interest of tourists towards Armenia, over which the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) has serious works to do in the countries of Persian Gulf, Egypt and India, Ara Khzmalyan – tourism director at the DFA, told Armenpress.

He brought an example when recently reporters from India arrived in Armenia and they were unaware that Armenia is part of Europe and services are cheaper here and the environment is safe. Khzmalyan assured that there are few cases when tourists are dissatisfied of not being treated well in Armenia.

“We carry out different marketing events in targeted countries. They can be exhibitions, rod shows which present Armenia’s tourism diversification and cuisine. We need to work with people of different preferences and expectations”, he said.