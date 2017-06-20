Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.4%

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. In January-May 2017 Armenia’s economic activity index surpassed the previous year’s index of the same period with 6,4%.

The national statistical service released the preliminary main macroeconomic indicators, base on ongoing summary.

Decrease was only recorded in construction and agriculture gross output.

Construction volumes deceased by 13,1% in the same period.

The energy production indicator increased by 4,6% compared to last year’s same period.

The service volume (without trade) grew by 11% - amounting 524 billion 689,4 million drams, while the volume of agricultural gross output decreased by 3,5%, amounting 176 billion 630,5 million drams.

The consumer price index increased by 0,4% in the same period, while the agricultural product price index by 3,5%.

Trade turnover increased by 12,8% and amounted 894 billion 484,6 million dams.

Industrial product volume amounting 625 billion 53,5 million drams – an increase of 14,4%.

The average monthly wage grew by 1,9% (186, 730).

The average monthly wage in the public sector amounted 156,578 drams, decreasing by 0.4%, while in the private sector it amounted to 224,203 dram – increasing by 2,4%.

Foreign trade turnover volumes grew by 23,1% (2 billion 286.2 million dollars), - with exports increasing by 20,9% (803.9 million dollars), imports by 24.4% (1 billion 482,3 million dollars).