EU spec. rep. for South Caucasus to visit Armenia early July

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The European Union is concerned over the regional situation, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, the head of EU’s delegation to Armenia told a press conference, speaking on the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are doing a very good job in this rather difficult environment, where challenges are numerous. We, as the European Union, express our support to the Minsk Group Co-chairmanship. Within a few days, in early July, the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber will arrive in Armenia. His visit is the proof that the EU greatly highlights and is concerned about what’s happening here. Our main role is assisting the efforts of the mediators, but we are also ready to support the peace process, including in the restoration period following the conflict”, the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador extended condolences to the families of the fallen servicemen, who were killed as result of Azerbaijani aggression in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. Switalski emphasized that establishment of peace must be one of the priorities of the region.

“It is sad, of course, because it’s about the loss of human life – they are young, whose lives were still ahead of them. Regime violation incidents are of concern, because this kind of peace can be very fragile. Let’s try to work for peace and not lose hope”, he said.

In the evening of June 16, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh line of contact. The Azerbaijani military used anti-tank grenade launchers and shelled a position of Artsakh’s forces, killing three Defense Army soldiers.

On the next day, the Azerbaijani forces made another violation, killing an Artsakhi soldier in the morning of June 17.