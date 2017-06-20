Public Council committee discusses operation of Artinler obsidian mine in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The financial-economic and budgetary affairs committee of Armenia’s Public Council will appeal to the minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources regarding the exploitation of the #1 site of the Artinler obsidian mine.

Chairman of the committee Mr. Vazgen Safaryan said Obsidian V.E.J. has all components for the mine’s operation. “They received the relevant documents and now for unknown reasons the ministries of nature protection and energy infrastructures & natural resources don’t grant them a license”, Safaryan said.

He said that 100 jobs will be created if the mine gets exploited, and the annual GDP will be provided with 1 million dollars.