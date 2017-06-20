President Sargsyan hosts Georgian composer Giya Kancheli 

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on June 20 hosted People’s Artist of Georgia and USSR, composer Giya Kancheli who arrived in Armenia to take part in the festival dedicated to him in Yerevan on June 18-20, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian President said Armenia highly appreciates and loves Giya Kancheli’s art, the evidence of which is the Yerevan festival dedicated to him. According to the President, the festival is the best manifestation of love and recognition of Armenian audience towards Kancheli’s musical heritage. Serzh Sargsyan added that Armenia is always happy to host the renowned composer who has his significant contribution in strengthening the friendship of Armenian and Georgian peoples.

In his turn the Georgian composer said a major period of his creative activity has been directly liked with Armenia: he wrote 6 out of 7 symphonies in the Dilijan Composers’ Creative House and for that purpose he spent a lot of time in Armenia, acquiring many Armenian friends. Giya Kancheli remembered with warm the meetings and contacts with his friends, adding that till now he is proud of this.

The sides highlighted that the Armenian-Georgian relations today are at the highest level, both countries further strengthen and deepen the friendly ties, stating that it’s necessary to continue educating and upbringing the young generation based on the friendship examples of senior generation representatives, by promoting the active contacts in cultural sphere.