Armenia’s tourism official website to be launched soon

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s tourism official website will be ready soon, Ara Khzmalyan – tourism director at the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), told Armenpress, adding that the website is designed in a way that a person unaware of Armenia will have a complete picture about the country.

“The website will contain information on where the tourist can visit, live, who can host him/her, how much it will cost and etc. In other words, the more the information, the more confident the tourist will feel himself/herself in Armenia. In a digital space we work on attracting potential tourists”, he said, adding that the website is created by the cooperation of the State Tourism Committee and the DFA.

Ara Khzmalyan informed that at the moment the DFA is at the stage of structural changes: the tourism department is being separated from the Foundation and becomes a separate foundation. After these structural changes it can be supposed that the foundation will have the authority to operate the website.

According to him, the first step to make Armenia visible for tourists is the digital marketing. In other words, Armenia’s positioning in internet space, so that the people will be informed about Armenia not only by visiting the country but also via internet. “We create a remote recognition field in digital space. This is the most significant step”, he said.