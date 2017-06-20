Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan denies Turkish media reports on luxury yacht

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Samvel Karapetyan – the Russia based Armenian billionaire responded to Turkish media reports, which said that the entrepreneurs’ yacht has docked in a Bodrum port for refueling.

Member of Parliament Karen Karapetyan, the brother of the billionaire, released a statement denying the Turkish media reports.

In particular, the statement said “This report of the Turkish media is absurd, because Samvel Karapetyan doesn’t own such property, moreover he doesn’t even desire to. It is noteworthy that an almost literally similar report was put into circulation last year, which was also denied”.

Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper earlier reported that Samvel Karapetyan’s luxury yacht has docked in the port of Bodrum for refueling. The article made headlines in the newspaper.