Kids of Choratan bordering village present Armenian culture in Italy

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The pupils of 'Mekhitar' Youth Centre of Choratan village (Tavush province) visited cultural events held within the framework of Mekhitaryan Centre of Armenia in Italy, in June 2017.

The main purpose of the visit was the introduction of Armenian culture in several Italian communities.

According to Edgar Kalantaryan, the head of' 'Mekhitar' Youth Centre at Choratan village, the idea of cultural cooperation with Armenia, in such a case, was born chiefly during one of the visits of Italian visitors from Scandici to Armenia. As emphasized Mr. Edgar Kalantaryan in interview with Armenpress, the Italians were so impressed with Armenian culture that betake the activity to transform the idea into real cooperation. Then, to get acquainted with the activities of Mekhitarian Centre at Choratan, they established organization named 'La Melagrana' having in purpose to deepen the further cooperation based in friendship and mutual support. As a result, the cooperation shifted to institutional level, establishing strong ties among children from Choratan and Scandici.

“Since 2013, we have organized several cultural visits to Italy and vice versa, which, really promoted intercultural communication and cognition among children. The latest cultural events organized by 'La Melagrana' organization took place in several communities of Italy, with participation of young pupils of ‘Mekhitar’ Youth Centre of Choratan. Starting from St. Minas Church of Florence (3rd century B.C.) the cultural events continued to Romola, Faencia etc”, he said.

According to Edgar Kalantaryan there was a full schedule of events. Among them,one is mostly need to be mentioned: the event named 'Armenian Emotions' held in Scandici municipality. It was particularly noteworthy the Sandro Falani's speach, the Mayor of Scandici, in which he insisted on the importance of uninterrupted continuety of cooperation.

“Within the framework of overmentioned event, I also made a speech. I introduced, generally the Italian-Armenian relations coming from centuries, touching upon the Armenian history and culture with strong argumentations. Romeo Zoli, a famous Italian doctor, who had great contribution in fostering the Italian-Armenian relations, discribed the cooperation with Choratan by the following words. ''The friendship does not answer the question why...it gives the fruits, that fed the humans, making the world better. The cooperation with Choratan village come from heart, but not from head...''.

The agenda of cultural events also featured masterpieces of music, sculpture, poetry, presented by renowned Armenian artists and writer (Arthur Aleksanyan, Vigen Avetis, Agnessa Gyurjyan) in Florence. It would be no exageration to say that Skandichian community lived in the Armenian spirit and culture those days, furthermore, flooded by those.

''We, particularly our pupils of 'Mekhitar' Youth Centre at Choratan, will carry the bright memories for a long time, ranging from the visit to the St. Lazarus Island and Mekhitarian Unity. The warm and fatherly attitude left a unique imprint on our souls and hearts. It is very hard to express a stream of emotions came from history of Unity, thousands of manuscripts, library, museum, and so on'', said Edgar Kalantaryan.

"Such visits are very important for children living in the border areas. Many have never left their hometown, even their village. During these visits, the children not only get to know the new cultural values, but also to communicate with other people at their age, make new contacts and create new cultural bridges. We expect that, as a result of this ongoing collaboration, the ‘Mekhitar’ Youth Training Center will be established in foreign languages, alongside other specialties where children of Choratan will be free to explore and deepen their knowledge, overcoming the complexity of isolationism", added Edgar Kalantaryan.

'Mekhitar' Youth Centre of Choratan village (Tavush province) is a cultural and educational institution, which organizes various secondary, cultural, embroidery, athletic trainings almost two decades in free of charge. Thereby this activities solve the socio-economic problems faced by the village and the province as a whole. The main objective is development in children and teens the cultural and professional skills, contribution to the reduction of emigration. In addition, to encourage the youth of province and linking them to their motherland by new professions and skills. Children are studying at the center through daily trainings, which include crochet, tapestry, embroidery, painting, poetry, as well as training the mind and body by chess, dancing, gymnastics.