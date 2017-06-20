EU & Eastern Partnership states outline 20 targeted results by 2020 in Luxembourg conference

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini chaired the EU member states and Eastern Partnership participant states’ ministerial conference in Luxembourg.

Foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, as well as European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn participated in the conference

The main issue of the conference was the preparation of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November of 2017.

The ministers discussed the main achievements which were reached after the latest – 2015 Riga summit – emphasizing the main benefits which the program had for the citizens of the six participant countries.

“Today we reaffirmed the strong commitment of the EY and Eastern partners on continuing our cooperation. The upcoming summit in November will show our union and focus on specific results”, Mogherini said.

The ministers confirmed that the upcoming summit must ensure the further ways of strengthening cooperation in the four main directions outlined in the Riga summit – enhanced administration (strengthen institutions and good administration), enhanced society (increase mobility and interactions), enhanced economy (boost economic development and benefit from market economic opportunities for ensuring prosperity), enhanced communication (expand communications, namely in transportation and energy branches).

Mrs. Mogherini and Commissioner Hahn briefed the ministers on the jointly designed working document – Eastern Partnership – focusing on main priorities and results. The 20 main results, which the EU and the Eastern partners must achieve by 2020 – are emphasized in the document.

The ministers also discussed the issue of making the Eastern Partnership’s multilateral structure more efficient.