Armenia prevents import of Azerbaijani table salt

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Recently the Bavra customs check point officers prevented the import of several Azerbaijani products to Armenia, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

The customs officers found more than half of tons of Azerbaijani food salt and tea in vehicles arrived in Armenia from Georgia.

The passengers said they were unaware of the origin of products, but after being informed they refused to transport the cargo to the republic.