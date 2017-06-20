Armenia’s deputy Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with CoE Directorate of Internal Oversight evaluators

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan – deputy speaker of Armenia’s parliament and head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation to PACE held a meeting on June 20 with Council of Europe Directorate of Internal Oversight evaluators Collin Wolley and Maria Goldman, Ms. Hovhannisyan's Office told ARMENPRESS.

The Council of Europe officials mentioned that the purpose of their visit is to evaluate the efficiency of CoE’s work in member states, with the key study being the fight against corruption.

Ms. Hovhannisyan highly praised the cooperation with the Council of Europe in various directions and highlighted the continuity of joint projects also in the parliamentary format.

At the request of the guests, deputy speaker Hovhannisyan briefed on the ongoing reforms in the fight against corruption, including the regulations under certain laws passed by the parliament.

In this context, Ms. Hovhannisyan highlighted the assistance of international partners, namely the Council of Europe, in productively initiating anti-corruption laws from an institutional point of view.

The sides discussed numerous other issues of mutual interest, including the reforms in the judicial branch and cooperation programs.