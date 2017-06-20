Armenian billionaire’s yacht makes headlines in Turkish media

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan’s yacht has made headlines in Turkish media as it was docked in the port of Bodrum.

The Turkish Hurriyet newspaper was seemingly so impressed by the Armenian entrepreneur’s yacht that they put it on the front page.

The newspaper said “the 120 million dollar yacht of ethnic Armenian, Russia-based billionaire Samvel Karapetyan docked in Bodrum for refueling”.

Hurriyet also mentioned the specifications of the yacht, which is 87 meter long and is equipped with 6 super luxurious rooms. In addition, the yacht has a Russian bath, a Jacuzzi and even a disco, with 28 crew members on board.

It also has a helicopter pad.

