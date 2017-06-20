Small dome church of Artsakh’s Dadivank monastery to be restored maximally closer to its historical appearance

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The reconstruction of a church with small dome of Artsakh’s medieval Dadivank monastery has kicked off.

Program manager Tigran Abrahamyan told Armenpress the reconstruction works of the church are at designing stage, and for that purpose a group of architects has been formed. The main objective is the complete restoration of the church, maximally closer to its historical appearance.

“The church’s reconstruction process supposes restoring the church’s floor up to changing the cross. The main emphasis is going to be the maintenance of all attributes related to the church’s historical appearance”, Tigran Abrahamyan said.

He informed that currently 3 architects are involved in the reconstruction works, but other specialists will be also engaged in the works.

Architect Samvel Ayvazyan, who is engaged in the reconstruction works of Dadivank monastery since 1998, told Armenpress that the restoration program of the small dome church existed since 2000, during that time certain works have been carried out but remained unfinished.

“Without the construction works of that period we wouldn’t have this church since it was divided in two parts, the building had a long crack. Under the program, the building has been strengthened, however, certain works were not completely made”, Samvel Ayvazyan said.

He added that during that period the church was open, however, without regular liturgies and ceremonies.

The specialists couldn’t mention the exact dates of the completion of the works, adding that it will be clear after the design and estimation works.