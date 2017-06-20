June 20 – World Refugee Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the UN General Assembly June 20, 2000 has been declared as World Refugee Day, reports Armenpress.

Over the years various countries have their memorable days dedicated to refugees. One of the most famous days was the African refugee day which was celebrated on June 20 in several countries. In 2000 the UN General Assembly, by showing assistance to Africa which had great number of refugees, unanimously adopted a decision to celebrate June 20 as World Refugee Day every year.

This day is the confirmation of the fact that wars on Earth do not cease. As a result of this, the number of refugees and displaced people increases year by year. Based on the 2016 latest data, 65 million persons have appeared on the sidelines of concern of the UNHCR. They are both refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced and stateless persons. The 65 million figure is the greatest number that has been recorded after the Second World War. In 2009 this number was 30 million, and in 2012 it was 45 million. There were great number of asylum-seekers from Syria, since 2012 12 million displaced people have been registered in Syria. The other countries from where great number of people were displaced are Afghanistan, Somali, South Sudan and Sudan. As for the countries hosting great number of refugees, Turkey is ranked 1st, hosting 2.8 million refugees, majority of whom were Syrians. Turkey is followed by Pakistan and Lebanon. The specialists say every second displaced person is a child.

Armenia as well hosted displaced people as a result of the Syrian War. Since the beginning of the Syrian War, 22 thousand Syrian-Armenians have re-located to Armenia. They are not treated as refugees in Armenia. The procedure of obtaining citizenship has been maximally facilitated. The majority of them have received Armenian citizenship.

According to the UNHCR, in a world where violence forces thousands of families to flee for their lives each day, the time is now to show that the global public stands with refugees.

To do this, the UN Refugee Agency launched the #WithRefugees petition in June 2016 to send a message to governments that they must work together and do their fair share for refugees.