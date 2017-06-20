LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $1876.00, copper price up by 0.55% to $5710.00, lead price up by 1.42% to $2137.00, nickel price up by 0.28% to $9000.00, tin price up by 1.49% to $19700.00, zinc price up by 0.85% to $2550.50, molybdenum price stood at $17500.00, cobalt price stood at $58000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.