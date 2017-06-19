1 dies, 34 receive injuries in 27 RTAs within 3 days in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, 1 case of murder and 1 case of banditry have been registered in the territory of the republic from June 16 to June 19, which have both been solved, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.

Meanwhile 33 out of 34 registered cases of infliction of bodily injuries, as well as 44 cases of theft, 3 cases of swindling, 2 cases of robbery, 1 case of squandering, 2 cases of hooliganism and 1 case of cybercrime have been detected, 3 cases of detection of narcotics and 1 case of seizure of arms and ammunition have been registered.

From earlier committed crimes 7 cases of theft, 1 case of infliction of bodily injuries and 1 case of robbery have been detected.

Over the past 3 days, 27 road traffic accidents have been registered in the republic: 1 person died, 34 people got bodily injuries of varying levels of gravity.