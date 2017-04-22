Armenia’s Harutyun Merdinyan captures bronze in European Gymnastics Championship

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Harutyun Merdinyan, gymnast of Armenia’s national team, captured bronze in the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Romania. Merdinyan scored 14.833 points and won bronze in the pommel horse exercise. Russia’s Davit Belyavski became Champion, while Christian Berk from Hungary won silver.

Armenia’s Arthur Tovmasyan and Vahagn Davtyan failed to win medals in the still rings exercise.