President Sargsyan appreciates balanced stance of EU in NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting on April 22 with Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Frank Engel.

President Sargsyan praised Frank Engel’s activities regarding issues of concern of Armenia and the Armenian people.

The President also thanked the MEP for regular visits to Artsakh, and in terms of having an objective understanding over the NK conflict, for getting to know the situation on spot, and getting informed on the aspirations and sentiments of the Artsakhi people from direct interactions.

Emphasizing that the European Parliament is a big and important audience not only for EU member countries and EU partners, but also for the international community, Serzh Sargsyan in this context greatly highlighted the activity of the friendship group with Artsakh of the European Parliament, which is headed by Frank Engel, which, in his belief, gives additional opportunities for objectively presenting the fair struggle of the Artsakhi people in the European Parliament.

The President appreciated the balanced stance of the EU in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, as well as the EU commitment in creating favorable atmosphere for the comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

President Sargsyan and MEP Engel exchanged ideas over the NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process and existing problems.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-EU relations and were pleased to mention the ongoing work for the development and enhancement of cooperation, which is proved by the recent initialing of the agreement text followed by completion of talks over the Armenia-EU comprehensive and expanded partnership deal.