Yerevan Mayoral candidate MP Pashinyan meets voters, urges to cast ballot for Yelk bloc

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for Yerevan Mayor, Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the list of the Yelk bloc, held his pre-election campaign event on April 22 in Yerevan’s Avan district, accompanied by his team.

Pashinyan met with residents of the district and urged them to vote for Yelk and allow to continue the changes which were initiated on April 2.

“During the May 14 election, you have the chance to give new momentum to the process of positive changes”, Pashinyan said.

He urged to go to polling stations on May 14 and vote for Yelk without any doubt.

Pashinyan points out 4 main problems which the citizens of the capital are most concerned about.

The first is transportation, followed by the management of apartment blocks, the situation around kindergartens, landscaping and the sanitary condition.

The Yerevan City Council election will be held on May 14.