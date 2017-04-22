Junior Sergeant detained for negligent manslaughter

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee uncovered several essential facts on the death of Narek Hakobyan, a serviceman of the Armed Forces who was killed on April 21.

The 31 year old contractual serviceman suffered a fatal gunshot wound at 10:25, April 21, during a field exercise in Vayots Dzor province.

Criminal proceedings were launched in the military investigative committee.

The scene of the incident was examined and other soldiers were questioned.

The investigation revealed that a junior sergeant of the same military base violated the safety precautions on handling a firearm while cleaning his service weapon (AKMS type assault rifle), which resulted in an accidental discharge. The bullet hit Private Narek Hakobyan in the head, who was standing nearby.

The junior sergeant has been detained.

Forensic and ballistic expertise are underway.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.