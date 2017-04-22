Scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for April 24 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the evening of April 23, overnight April 24 and early morning in Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS clear weather is expected April 26-27.

Temperature will fall by 6-7 degrees April 24-26, and will increase by 2-3 degrees on April 27.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Yerevan in the evening of April 23 and overnight April 24 and in the morning.

Clear weather is forecast for April 25-27.