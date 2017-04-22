Armenian peacekeepers A-OK in Afghanistan following Mazar-e Sharif attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. No Armenian peacekeeper was injured in the Taliban attack on the Mazar-e Sharif base in Afghanistan.

“Armenian peacekeepers continue their service in another base”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the Armenian defense minister, said on Facebook.

More than 100 Afghan soldiers were killed or wounded in a Taliban attack on an army base on Friday, the defence ministry has confirmed. Fighting lasted for several hours near the city of Mazar-e Sharif in northern Balkh province. Insurgents targeted those leaving Friday prayers at the base's mosque and others in a canteen, the army said. The Taliban said in a statement they had carried out the attack, using suicide bombers to breach defences. Earlier estimates put the death toll as high as 134, but a statement from the defence ministry on Saturday gave a figure of about 100 killed or injured. At least 10 Taliban militants were killed in the fighting and one attacker was detained, BBC reported.