Armenia must assume coordination for process of overcoming Armenian Genocide’s consequences – Armen Marukyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia must assume the coordination of the process of overcoming the Armenian Genocide’s consequences and shouldn’t wait for the statements of any country’s leader, Armen Marukyan, head of the Armenian Question and Armenian Genocide history Department of the National Academy of Sciences told a press conference in ARMENPRESS.

“We have seen that many US Presidents gave campaign promises on recognizing the Armenian Genocide, however even in this event no such step was taken, the word genocide wasn’t uttered. Now, if President Trump hasn’t made any promise, therefore he is freer in his actions and steps. I would urge not to focus on this circumstance so much, whether the US President will utter that word on the eve of April 24, or not, this shouldn’t interest us no more”, he said.

According to him, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, in essence, is already up to their conscience. The Armenian Genocide is a recognized reality, and if the Armenians are carrying out a strategic re-emphasis, that they are struggling for overcoming of consequences, than this means the genocide recognition issue isn’t debatable, it is an axiomatic truth.

“I believe this new emphasis can impact on some countries. If we aren’t waiting for it, if we don’t depend on the uttering or not uttering of that word, this can lead to a change of mentality in them.

My main concern is for us to begin thinking not about what country will recognize, eventually we have already had that experience and we have seen that many countries do it upon their own appropriateness, but we should rather design our own agenda of the process of overcoming the Armenian Genocide’s consequences. Meaning, the decision maker, the process booster shouldn’t be Trump, Putin or the president of any other state, this process must rather be guided from Yerevan. Armenia must assume the coordination of this process, like it happened in the case of coordinating the 100th anniversary events”, he said.