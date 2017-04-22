Two charged with kidnapping and battery

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies probed the 07.02.2017 criminal case on a battery incident and discovered that two citizens of Vanadzor city Razmik Hovhannisyan and Gor Chobanyan had kidnapped Edward Saribekyan, a citizen of the same city, and subjected him to violence. The perpetrators acted premeditated, upon an agreement with a group of people. The criminal case was probed by the special investigative service.

Hovhannisyan suspected Saribekyan to have stolen his gold chain from his home. Hovhannisyan, along with his relative Gor Chobanyan, requested Saribekyan to get into their car to have a chat about the issue, and took off to another location.

Upon arrival, Hovhannisyan and Chobanyan were joined by a group of others, and demanded Saribekyan to return the stolen necklace. Saribekyan claimed that he had nothing to do with stealing the necklace, however the perpetrators ignored him, and tied him up for around 2 hours.

During that time Hovhannisyan, Chobanyan and several others, battered Saribekyan, and later relocated him to another area in the city and threatened him with repeated violence.

Saribekyan was able to run away. However while escaping, he fell from an elevated position and suffered serious injuries.

Kidnapping charges have been pressed against Gor Chobanyan and Razmik Hovhannisyan.

Notice – Suspect is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.