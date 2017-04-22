Gallup poll: Majority of Yerevan citizens to vote for incumbent Mayor

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The majority of Yerevan’s citizens believe the incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is running for another term in the upcoming election, will be able to give solutions to the issues raised by them.

Aram Navasardyan, CEO of MPZ – a full member of Gallup International Association in Armenia, presented survey results for the upcoming Yerevan City Council election.

1044 people took part in the poll from April 12-20, comprising all 12 districts of the city.

“62,3% of citizens believe Taron Margaryan will be able to solve the city’s problems, 12,1% trust Nikol Pashinyan, 4,2% Zaruhi Postanjyan, while 8,6% none”, he said.

Numerous questions were asked to the citizens during the survey.

Asked how they would evaluate changes in Yerevan generally in the past 4 years, 9,4% said “completely positive”, 55,2% said “positive”, while 14% said “negative”.

“Currently the predominant issue among territory/community problems is the sanitary issue – 33,5%, followed by the bad condition of building entrances, transportation issues, waste management issues, asphalting, elevator problems, tree logging, bad condition of the sewers etc.”, he said.

27,9% said the improvement of the city’s appearance is the top positive change done by the City hall, followed by improvement of neighborhoods, installation of benches, increasing green areas, installing children’s playgrounds and others.

“As a priority issue the majority of Yerevan citizens mentioned the urban transportation issue, then sanitation. The highest praise was given to lighting and safety”, he said.

“61,2% said they will vote for Taron Margaryan, 11,5% for Nikol Pashinyan, 3,9% for Zaruhi Postanjyan and 12,7% refused to answer. First of all people want the Mayor to be active, to know best what the city needs, understand the people’s issues, be trustable, decent and a simple man, like any other citizen, informed, professional and be able to speak correctly and eloquently”, he said.