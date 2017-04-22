Turkey is worst example in matter of recognizing genocides, says President of EGAM

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the European Grassroots Antiracist Movement (EGAM) and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) have arrived in Turkey to participate in the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide commemorative events, Turkish media reported.

AGBU Europe representative Arega Hovsepyan and EGAM President Benjamin Abtan held a joint press conference on April 22.

Representatives of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, Nor Zartonk, Council of anti-racism and anti-discrimination of the Human Rights organization and platform of anti-racism and anti-ultra nationalism took part in the press conference in Istanbul’s Vardar Hotel.

“Armenians are the first people to be subjected to genocide in the 20th century. If they say that time heals all wounds, in this case it can’t pass, because the Republic of Turkey doesn’t want to face what happened. Our goal is to create the opportunity for the Turkish people to study and recognize their own history. The recognition of the Armenian Genocide will give the chance to prevent further genocides towards other peoples”, AGBU’s Hovsepyan said.

René Léonian, representative of EGAM and the AMAA (Armenian Missionary Association) Eurasia, mentioned that he comes to Turkey since 1980 and has participated in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events for 4 times already.

“I am struggling for the recognition of the genocide for already 40 years and this time I found it to be appropriate to come to Turkey instead of staying in France, and be next to the Kurds, Alevis and other peoples in Istanbul, because the better we know one another, the more realistic victory will be in the recognition of the genocide”, he said.

EGAM President Benjamin Abtan said he had taken part in the Armenian Genocide commemoration event in 2011, and afterwards he decided to found this international organization.

“I made the decision at that time to be here next to those who remember the Armenian Genocide and those willing to know the truth and to struggle as Europe. The recognition of the genocide must be achieved by reaching recognition among Turkey’s society and assisting people willing to face the truth.

Not struggling for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide means to initiate new genocides in other countries. We are here to struggle against a state keeping the heaviness of the genocide in its heart, however not recognizing it. In this matter, Turkey is the worst example for other states. We are here in order to present history and speak the truth, struggling against denialism”.