Nature protection ministry continues inspecting Lake Gosh territory

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The removal and clearing operations of the accumulated sludge on the shore of Lake Gosh in Tavush Province will be carried out by the Dilijan National Park, minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan said on April 22.

“Regarding the works in the territory of the Lake Gosh, the forester has been warned as result of an internal investigation, since he had to be informed and he had to have taken appropriate actions. The ministry continues inspections on evaluating the damages”, the minister said.

According to the minister, the Dilijan National Park will undertake the clearing works financed by the tenant of the area.

Earlier it was reported that a company called Vendor had entered heavy equipment to the Dilijan National Park area, leveled and enlarged the road leading to Lake Gosh, removed the sludge from the Lake and left it along the entire shore.