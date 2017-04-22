Yerevan City Hall sets free-of-charge transportation to Genocide memorial for April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Under the Yerevan Mayor’s order on organizing the event on the Armenian Genocide commemoration, free of charge public transportation will be available in several routes from the nearby area of the Hrazdan Stadium to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide memorial on April 24 starting 08:30 until 22:00.

The routes are:

Hrazdan Stadium – Athens Street – Victory Bridge – Argishti Street – Italy Street – Khorenatsi Street – Agatangeghos Street – Zoravar Andranik subway station.

Hrazdan Stadium – Tsitsernakaberd Highway – Leningradyan Street – Kievyan Street – Barekamutyun subway station.