Three dead in Yerevan car crash

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Bashinjaghyan-Janibekyan Streets in Yerevan on April 22 as a report was received at 00:45 on a traffic collision.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS multiple rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, an Opel Astra, a Nissan Patrol and an Opel Zafira.

Three passengers of the Opel Astra were hospitalized in the Armenia Medical Center with various degree injuries, were they died.